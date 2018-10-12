Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph got a chance to show off his wheels in Minnesota's win over the Eagles on Sunday, scooping and scoring on a 64-yard fumble recovery touchdown.

The extended touchdown run left Joseph gassed on the sideline, but it did give the Vikings their first lead in Sunday's 23-21 win. And it gained Joseph some added street cred, too.

Joseph's speed rating in Madden NFL 19 jumped 12 points on Thursday, now sitting at 80 overall. That is tied for the third-fastest mark of any defensive tackle in the league.

Determine if Joseph is worthy of the lofty speed rating below:

Who's going to stop him, huh? pic.twitter.com/cWIfmb9mDq — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 7, 2018

Joseph reached 18.2 miles per hour on the touchdown run per NFL Next Gen Stats, harkening back to the two-time Pro Bowler's days running track at Santa Fe High School in Alachua, Fla.

“I consider myself an athlete, but I feel like everybody got a chance to see that I’m faster than I look,” Joseph told Vikings.com.

A second-round pick in 2010, Joseph has 22 tackles on the season along with one sack. Joseph's touchdown on Sunday was the first of his career.