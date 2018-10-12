Going into the 2018 campaign, the Pittsburgh Steelers were again expected to be the cream of the crop in the AFC North as the two-time defending division champions.

However, the Steelers have had to deal with a disgruntled running back in Le'Veon Bell, an aging quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger and a mediocre defense that has had trouble stopping the opposition. Pittsburgh's early struggles have opened the door for a couple teams from the state of Ohio to shine and earn money for their backers.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have both gone an impressive 4-1 against the spread so far this season, which is second only to the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs (5-0 straight up and ATS) in the AFC. Cincinnati is 4-1 SU and sits atop the AFC North standings while Cleveland is 2-2-1 SU with its two losses each decided by a field goal, including one in overtime.

When you throw the Baltimore Ravens (3-2 SU and ATS) into the mix, the AFC North might be the best division in football right now from top to bottom. The Steelers (2-2-1 SU and 2-3 ATS) will visit the Bengals on Sunday as 2-point road underdogs on the NFL Week 6 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com and could get right back into the race with a victory despite continuing to play without Bell due to a contract dispute.

Getting back to the Chiefs, they will visit the defending AFC champion New England Patriots in the Week 6 Sunday Night Football matchup, putting both of their perfect marks on the line. The Patriots are just 3-2 SU and ATS, but they have finished with the AFC's best record in both of those categories each of the previous two seasons.

In the NFC, two more teams from the same division have also surprisingly paid off nicely for their supporters - the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions.

The NFC North-leading Bears (3-1 SU and ATS) are not as shocking as the Lions, who have a losing record at 2-3 SU but have covered the spread in four straight since their season-opening 48-17 home loss to the New York Jets. The only other undefeated team in the league besides Kansas City is the Los Angeles Rams, and they are 3-1-1 ATS.