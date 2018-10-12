Niners Apologize for Kaepernick Omission in Team Photo Gallery

The 49ers' photo gallery highlighted wins over the Packers throughout the team's 73-year history. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 12, 2018

The 49ers released a photo gallery on Friday highlighting the franchise's greatest moments against the Packers, who San Francisco faces on Monday Night Football this week.

But the gallery originally withheld pictures of Colin Kaepernick, who led the 49ers to three wins over Green Bay in the 2012 and 2013 seasons, including two playoff victories. 

Kaepernick set an NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback in the 49ers' NFC divisional round win over the Packers on Jan. 12, 2013, sprinting for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Kaepernick defeated Green Bay in the Wild Card round the next season, tallying 325 yards from scrimmage.

"Unfortunately there were a handful of obvious misses in this gallery posted by our website team and we appreciate them being brought to our attention," the 49ers said in a statement. "The 49ers organization has tremendous respect and gratitude for the contributions Colin made to our team over the years."

Kaepernick hasn't commented on the omission and apology. Panthers safety and former 49ers teammate Eric Reid didn't seem moved by San Francisco's statement, responding via Twitter.

Photos of Kaepernick were later added to the 49ers' gallery. He last played for San Francisco in 2016, throwing 16 touchdowns in 11 starts. 

The Nevada product is currently suing the NFL over claims that league owners colluded to keep him unsigned due to his protests of police brutality and racial injustice.

