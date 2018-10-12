Week 6 Actives/Inactives: Adrian Peterson to Play, Dalvin Cook Inactive

Here are some of the notable NFL players who are inactive for Week 6.

By Michael Shapiro
October 12, 2018

Running back injuries are common in Sunday's slate, with numerous backs inactive or limited due to injury. Falcons back Devonta Freeman will miss the Atlanta's contest with the Bucs due to foot and groin injuries, and Dalvin Cook will not play for the Vikings due to a banged-up hamstring. Washington will be without half of its running back duo. Adrian Peterson will play despite shoulder and knee injuries, while rib and knee ailments will sideline Chris Thompson. 

As for quarterbacks on the injury report, Deshaun Watson will start in Houston despite a chest injury, but Ryan Tannehill will be inactive for Miami due to a shoulder injury. Brock Osweiler is expected to get the start in his place. 

Check out the key actives and inactives for Week 6 below:

Inactives

• Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (foot)

• Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (knee)

• Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (foot)

• Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake (knee)

• Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (shoulder)

• Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (chest, hamstring)

• Colts tight end Jack Doyle (hip)

• Bengals wide receiver John Ross (groin) 

• Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle)

• Redskins running back Chris Thompson (ribs, knee)

• Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) 

Actives

• Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (foot)

• Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (ankle)

• Redskins wide receiver Paul Richardson (shoulder)

• Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (quad)

• Jets running back Isaiah Crowell (ankle)

• Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (chest)

