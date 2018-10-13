Giants Sticking With Eli Manning at QB Despite Poor Start

Manning has just six touchdown passes in six starts this season. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 13, 2018

Giants quarterback Eli Manning has struggled through the first six games of the season, turning in another ugly performance on Thursday night against the Eagles. The two-time Super Bowl champion threw for 281 yards on 43 attempts in New York's 34-13 defeat, throwing an interception on the team's opening drive. 

Yet despite the Giants' anemic attack with Manning under center, head coach Pat Shurmur won't consider a change at quarterback. Shurmur told reporters, "we believe in Eli," when asked about a potential benching on Friday, adding "we're not talking about a quarterback change yet."

New York doesn't look to have a serviceable backup behind Manning. Alex Tanney is the Giants backup and has not made an NFL start since joining the league in 2012. Rookie Kyle Lauletta has never appeared in an NFL game. 

Manning has completed a career-high 68.7% of passing attempts this season, throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions. The Giants entered Week 6 averaging 19.5 points per game, 28th in the NFL. 

