Former Packers fullback Jim Taylor died early Saturday morning, the team announced. Taylor was 83.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer rushed for more than 1,000 yards over five straight seasons in Green Bay, rushing for a league-high 1,474 yards in 1962 when the Packers went 13-1 before winning the NFL championship. Taylor was named the league's MVP by The Associated Press the same year.

Racking up a career 8,207 yards and 91 touchdowns during his nine-year tenure with the Packers from 1958-66, Taylor became the first of Vince Lombardi's Packers players to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1976.

Jim Taylor held the franchise rushing record for 43 years & was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1976.



Remembering the legendary #Packers fullback, who passed away this morning at age 83.



Taylor finished his career as the NFL's second-leading all-time rusher behind former record-holder Jim Brown of the Cleveland Browns.

“That son-of-a-gun is the toughest son-of-a-gun in the league,” backfield mate Paul Hornung once said of Taylor, per the Packers statement. “I’ve seen him run over guys 30 or 40 pounds bigger than he is like that (snap of a finger). Jimmy Brown may be the best all-around athlete I’ve seen, but he doesn’t have Taylor’s desire.”

The five-time Pro Bowler was the starting fullback for six NFL championship teams.

"Jim Taylor lived life the same way he played football, with passion, determination and love for all he did," said David Baker, Pro Football Hall of Fame president and CEO, in a statement Saturday. "The entire Hall of Fame family mourns the loss of a true hero of the game and extends heartfelt condolences to his wife Helen during this difficult time. While Jim's spirit forever resides at the Hall, we will miss his smile that would light up a room."