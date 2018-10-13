Opening Lines for Every Week 7 NFL Game

Are the Patriots favored against the Bears? What did the line open at for Bengals at Chiefs?

Below is a full list of Week 7 NFL game spreads, via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Thursday, Oct. 18 (8:20 p.m. ET) Broncos (-2) at Cardinals Sunday, Oct. 21 (9:30 a.m. ET) Titans vs. Chargers (-6) (Game in London) Sunday, Oct. 21 (1 p.m. ET) Patriots (-3) at Bears Bills at Colts (-6.5) Lions at Dolphins (NL) Vikings (-3) at Jets Panthers at Eagles (-3.5) Browns at Buccaneers (-2.5) Texans at Jaguars (-4.5) Sunday, Oct. 21 (4:05 p.m. ET) Saints at Ravens (-2.5) Sunday, Oct. 21 (4:25 p.m. ET) Rams (-11) at 49ers Cowboys at Redskins (-2.5) Sunday, Oct. 21 (8:20 p.m. ET) Bengals at Chiefs (-6) Monday, Oct. 22 (8:15 p.m. ET) Giants at Falcons (-3)

Teams on bye: Packers, Raiders, Steelers, Seahawks