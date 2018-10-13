Opening Lines for Every Week 7 NFL Game

Are the Patriots favored against the Bears? What did the line open at for Bengals at Chiefs?
Below is a full list of Week 7 NFL game spreads, via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
|Thursday, Oct. 18 (8:20 p.m. ET)
|Broncos (-2) at Cardinals
|Sunday, Oct. 21 (9:30 a.m. ET)
|Titans vs. Chargers (-6) (Game in London)
|Sunday, Oct. 21 (1 p.m. ET)
|Patriots (-3) at Bears
|Bills at Colts (-6.5)
|Lions at Dolphins (NL)
|Vikings (-3) at Jets
|Panthers at Eagles (-3.5)
|Browns at Buccaneers (-2.5)
|Texans at Jaguars (-4.5)
|Sunday, Oct. 21 (4:05 p.m. ET)
|Saints at Ravens (-2.5)
|Sunday, Oct. 21 (4:25 p.m. ET)
|Rams (-11) at 49ers
|Cowboys at Redskins (-2.5)
|Sunday, Oct. 21 (8:20 p.m. ET)
|Bengals at Chiefs (-6)
|Monday, Oct. 22 (8:15 p.m. ET)
|Giants at Falcons (-3)
Teams on bye: Packers, Raiders, Steelers, Seahawks