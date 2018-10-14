An investigative report by The Boston Globe revealed on Saturday that former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was "sexually molested as a young boy."

Hernandez's brother Jonathan spoke to The Globe for a six-part part series on the life of Aaron Hernandez, who killed himself in prison in April 2017. The ex-Patriot was sentenced to life in prison in 2013 for the murder of Odin Llyod.

Neither Jonathan Hernandez nor Aaron's lawyer George Leontire identified the perpetrator of the abuse.

The Globe's report uncovered numerous details about Hernandez's life before 2017. Both Hernandez brothers were "beaten and brutalized by their dad" per The Globe, often after Dennis Hernandez drank.

Hernandez played three seasons with the Patriots from 2010-12. He was found to have suffered a "severe case" of CTE by researchers from Boston University in 2017.