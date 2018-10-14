Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen rocked some flashy cleats for Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, lacing up spikes that paid homage to Disney classic The Mighty Ducks.

Thielen's cleats are a part of Adidas' Adizero collection. They sport Vikings purple and yellow, adding some classic Mighty Ducks green on the top.

Check out Thielen's cleats below:

Don't expect the choice of shoe to impact Thielen's performance on Sunday. The 2017 Pro Bowler has been incredibly consistent this season, tallying over 100 yards receiving in each of his first five games.