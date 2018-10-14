Bills QB Josh Allen (Elbow) Questionable to Return vs. Texans

Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen suffered an elbow injury and was ruled questionable to return vs. the Texans.

By Kaelen Jones
October 14, 2018

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was ruled questionable to return after suffering an elbow injury in the third quarter against the Texans on Sunday, the team announced.

Allen, a rookie, appeared to suffer the injury on the follow through of an incomplete pass he fired midway through the second half. He was not contacted by a defender on the play.

After being tended to by trainers, Allen remained on the sideline on the Bills' following series. Quarterback Nathan Peterman entered the contest for the Bills in relief of Allen.

Allen completed 10 of 17 passes for 84 yards while rushing four times for 29 yards prior to exiting the contest.

