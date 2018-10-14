The Texans will be looking for their third straight victory when the team hosts the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium on Sunday.

Houston (2–3) enters the matchup after a 19–16 Week 5 win against Dallas in overtime. Deshaun Watson went 33 of 44 for 375 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the outing. Perhaps the game's most notable performance came from wide receiver DeAndrew Hopkins, who spun away from two defenders and ended the game with a 49-yard catch and run that got the Texans into field goal range to clinch the win.

The Bills (3–2) also won a close one in Week 5 by outlasting the Titans in a 13–12 field-goal-dominated victory. Running back LeSean McCoy rushed for 85 yards while Chris Ivory added another 43. The Bills defense held Tennessee to 221 yards and no touchdowns.

The last time the two teams went head-to-head, the Bills defeated the Texans 30-21.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 14

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live online on Fubo TV.