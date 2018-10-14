How to Watch Bills vs. Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Bills vs. Texans online or on television.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 14, 2018

The Texans will be looking for their third straight victory when the team hosts the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium on Sunday.

Houston (2–3) enters the matchup after a 19–16 Week 5 win against Dallas in overtime. Deshaun Watson went 33 of 44 for 375 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the outing. Perhaps the game's most notable performance came from wide receiver DeAndrew Hopkins, who spun away from two defenders and ended the game with a 49-yard catch and run that got the Texans into field goal range to clinch the win.

The Bills (3–2) also won a close one in Week 5 by outlasting the Titans in a 13–12 field-goal-dominated victory. Running back LeSean McCoy rushed for 85 yards while Chris Ivory added another 43. The Bills defense held Tennessee to 221 yards and no touchdowns.

The last time the two teams went head-to-head, the Bills defeated the Texans 30-21. 

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 14

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live online on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)