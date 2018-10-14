The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came out with a wild one for their final play of the game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, and they almost got away with it.

Down 34-29 with just seven seconds to play, the Buccaneers spread the defense out at the line of scrimmage, giving quarterback Jameis Winston some space. Instead of throwing the ball into the endzone, Winston ran it about 20 yards before getting hit. Winston tossed it before hitting the ground to keep the play alive.

Adam Humphries then bobbled the ball to Mike Evans at the four-yard line, who barely missed DeSean Jackson in stride to finish the play.

Tampa Bay's last-second effort came after the Falcons elected to kick a 57-yard field goal to go up five, a decision that likely would have been questioned had Atlanta not held on to win. Matt Bryant made the kick before leaving the game with an apparent injury immediately afterwards.

Jackson, who was left open on the field long before Evans tried to find him, showed clear frustration in his team's inability to pull off the win.

The Falcons escaped the wild finish to put them at 2–4 on the year. The Buccaneers (2–3) have now lost three-straight games.