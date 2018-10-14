How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch the Buccaneers play the Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 14.

By Kaelen Jones
October 09, 2018

The Buccaneers and Falcons are set to face off in a Week 6 contest between NFC South rivals. Kickoff from inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 14, is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

The Falcons (1-3, 1-2 NFC South) have lost three straight games. Their most recent defeat was a 41-17 loss against the Steelers, a matchup which exposed Atlanta's injury-depleted defensive unit that's struggled throughout most of the season. The Falcons' defense enters Week 6 ranked 31st in points allowed (32.6) and 28th in yards allowed (398.6). The slow start has subdued the play of quarterback Matt Ryan, who's had a solid start to season. Ryan currently ranks seventh in passing yards (1,601) with 11 touchdowns.

The Buccaneers (2-2, 1-0) are coming off a bye week, but have dropped each of their past two contests after exploding out to a 2-0 start. Tampa Bay was last defeated by the Bears 48-10, as Ryan Fitzpatrick saw his reign on the team's starting job finally given back to Jameis Winston, who directed the Bucs' lone touchdown-scoring drive. Winston was named the starter for Sunday's contest, as Tampa Bay hopes its offense (sixth in the league in scoring at 28 points per game) can recapture top form.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's contest

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

