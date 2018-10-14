How to Watch Cardinals vs. Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Cardinals vs. Vikings in Week 6 NFL action on Sunday, Oct. 14.

By Kaelen Jones
October 09, 2018

The Vikings host the Cardinals in a Week 6 contest between NFC clubs. Kickoff from inside U.S. Bank is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

The Vikings (2-2-1) are coming off a 23-21 win over the Eagles in a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game. Quarterback Kirk Cousins, who's second in the league in passing yards (1,688) and fifth in completion percentage (71.2%), has led Minnesota's third-ranked passing attack co-headlined by receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. Despite their lethal passing game Vikings defense, which ranked second in yards allowed last season, currently ranks 21st in the category this season.

The Cardinals (1-4, 1-2 NFC West) enter the matchup after earning their first win of the season against the 49ers. It marked the first victory for Arizona since naming rookie Josh Rosen its starting quarterback ahead of Week 4. The Cardinals offense enters the matchup ranked 31st in scoring (13 points per game) and last in yards per game (210.8).

Here's how you can watch Sunday's contest

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

 

