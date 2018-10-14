The Los Angeles Chargers will visit the Browns on Sunday, Oct. 14.

Rookie QB Baker Mayfield led Cleveland (2-2-1) to its second win of the season last week with a 12-9 victory over the Ravens. Completing 25-of-43 for 342 yards, one touchdown and one interception, Mayfield and the Browns offense managed the game's sole touchdown in the second quarter. An overtime field goal gave Cleveland the three-point win.

The Chargers (3-2) walked away from Week 5 with a 26-10 win over the Oakland Raiders. Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers went 22-of-27 for 339 yards and two touchdowns while Los Angeles's defense limited the Raiders to just one late touchdown and 289 total yards.

The Browns look for another win at home this weekend as the Chargers seek to extend their win streak to three.

Find out how to watch the game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial