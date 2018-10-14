How to Watch Chargers vs. Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Chargers at Browns on Sunday Oct. 14.

By Emily Caron
October 14, 2018

The Los Angeles Chargers will visit the Browns on Sunday, Oct. 14. 

Rookie QB Baker Mayfield led Cleveland (2-2-1) to its second win of the season last week with a 12-9 victory over the Ravens. Completing 25-of-43 for 342 yards, one touchdown and one interception, Mayfield and the Browns offense managed the game's sole touchdown in the second quarter. An overtime field goal gave Cleveland the three-point win.

The Chargers (3-2) walked away from Week 5 with a 26-10 win over the Oakland Raiders. Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers went 22-of-27 for 339 yards and two touchdowns while Los Angeles's defense limited the Raiders to just one late touchdown and 289 total yards.

The Browns look for another win at home this weekend as the Chargers seek to extend their win streak to three.

Find out how to watch the game: 

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)