The Patriots and Chiefs are set to face off in a primetime Week 6 matchup between AFC heavyweights. Kickoff on Sunday night is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Chiefs (5-0, 2-0 AFC West) enter the contest with one of the league's most explosive offenses led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whom Patriots coach Bill Belichick has high praise for. The first-year starter leads the NFL in passing touchdowns with 14 through and has thrown only two interceptions this season. Kansas City has averaged 35 points per game this season (second in NFL). Last week the Chiefs beat the Jaguars 30-14 and intercepted Jacksonville's Blake Bortles four times. Despite allowing an NFL-worst 461.8 yards per game, Kansas City ranks tied-10th in turnovers forced per game (1.6).

The Patriots (3-2, 1-0 AFC East) come into the matchup riding a two-game winning streak and extended rest. New England dominated in its latest game, beating the Colts 38-24 on Thursday Night Football as Tom Brady became the third player to ever throw for 500 career touchdowns. The Patriots' offense has posted 38 points in each of its last two games and ranks ninth in scoring (26.6). Their defense also ranks ninth in points allowed (21.6).

Here's how you can watch Sunday's contest

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV.