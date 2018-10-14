The Patriots held on to beat the Chiefs 43–40 after a wild fourth quarter in the highly anticipated Foxborough matchup on Sunday night. Stephen Gostkowski made the game-winning field goal as time expired.

It was the first 43–40 game in NFL history.

While the game ended on a field goal, it was a battle between quarterbacks as the Patriots' (4–2) Tom Brady took on the Chiefs' (5–1) Patrick Mahomes. There was only one punt in the game.

Brady went 24–for–35 with 340 yards and one touchdown.

Mahomes went 23–for–36 with 352 yards and four touchdowns. He threw two picks in the first half, but didn't throw any in the second half.

It was only the seventh time in the team's 19 years under Bill Belichick that the Patriots allowed 40 points to be scored.

The Patriots held a 24–9 lead at halftime, but the Chiefs scored 17 points in the third quarter to narrow the score. At the end of the quarter, the Chiefs forced a Brady fumble that set up a touchdown.

In the fourth quarter, Tremon Smith set up a touchdown with a 97-yard return.

Mahomes threw a touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill to give the Chiefs their first lead since they led 3-0 in the first quarter. While the play looked set up to go to Hunt, Hill was able to make the catch for the lead.

Did not see @cheetah coming for that one

The Patriots then scored off a Brady rushing touchdown to take back a 37–33 lead. Brady broke a tackle to run into the end zone.

After the Patriots settled for a field goal to take 40–33 lead, Mahomes then easily tied the game in just 12 seconds, throwing to Hill for a 75-yard touchdown.

But the Patriots responded with a pass to Rob Gronkowski that set up the game-wining field goal.

Gronk gets the Pats in FG range!



📺: NBC

The Chiefs next face the Bengals on Sunday, while the Patriots take on the Bears next week.