Watch: Conor McGregor Is Definitely Playing the Right Sport

Dak Prescott honored Conor McGregor with his touchdown celebration.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 14, 2018

Conor McGregor definitely picked the correct sport if his ability to throw a football is any indication. 

The lightweight and heavyweight champion, who is coming off a defeat against Khabib Nurmagomedov in UFC 229 last week, was in Dallas for the Cowboys' 40–7 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. 

Before the game, McGregor was all smiles, taking pictures with the Cowboys and hanging with Dallas owner Jerry Jones. He even gave a pump-up speech. 

But McGregor also tried his hand at throwing the football. And well, let's just say, he should stay in the Octagon.  

The day was so McGregor-focused that Dak Prescott's touchdown celebration was even inspired by the Irish fighter's famous "billionaire strut." While Vince McMahon pioneered the move, McGregor has made it his own. 

The Cowboys next face the Redskins, and as much as McGregor and Jones were buddy-buddy, Prescott likely isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)