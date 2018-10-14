Conor McGregor definitely picked the correct sport if his ability to throw a football is any indication.

The lightweight and heavyweight champion, who is coming off a defeat against Khabib Nurmagomedov in UFC 229 last week, was in Dallas for the Cowboys' 40–7 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Before the game, McGregor was all smiles, taking pictures with the Cowboys and hanging with Dallas owner Jerry Jones. He even gave a pump-up speech.

How have the Cowboys dropped 30 on the Jags?@TheNotoriousMMA's pump up speech, probably. (via @dillondanis) pic.twitter.com/tZ3LIKXVvL — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 14, 2018

But McGregor also tried his hand at throwing the football. And well, let's just say, he should stay in the Octagon.

The day was so McGregor-focused that Dak Prescott's touchdown celebration was even inspired by the Irish fighter's famous "billionaire strut." While Vince McMahon pioneered the move, McGregor has made it his own.

The Cowboys next face the Redskins, and as much as McGregor and Jones were buddy-buddy, Prescott likely isn't going anywhere anytime soon.