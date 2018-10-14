The Jacksonville Jaguars will visit the Dallas Cowboys in AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 14.

Jacksonville fell to 3-2 after last weekend's 30-14 loss to the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs and their 23-year-old star QB Patrick Mahomes. Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles completed 33-of-61 for a massive 430 yards but only managed one touchdown to four interceptions. Jacksonville was unable to comeback after a scoreless first half despite second half touchdowns by Bortles and running back T.J. Yeldon, giving the Chiefs their fifth win this season.

The Cowboys (2-3) also enter this weekend's game fresh off of a loss after falling to fellow Lone Star State franchise, the Houston Texans, 19-16. The three point loss came after an overtime field goal by the Texans secured Deshaun Watson his second win of the season and sent Dallas back below the .500 mark. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott went 18-of-29 for 208 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.