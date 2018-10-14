Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Inactive vs. Cardinals

Cook was ruled out for the game after a setback during pregame workouts.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 14, 2018

Dalvin Cook has officially been ruled inactive for the Vikings' Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday.

The second-year standout running back missed two of the past three games with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 2. Cook was a ful participant in practice on Thursday but was listed as questionable on Friday after being limited in practice.

Cook was expected to play 20 to 25 snaps heading into Sunday's game. After having issues with his hamstring Sunday morning, however, the Vikings decided to rest him.

Cook has 98 rushing yards on 36 carries in the three games he's played so far this season.

With Cook out, running back Latavius Murray will get his third start of the season. Murray has 30 carries for 106 yards on the year and rushed for 42 yards against the Eagles last week.

