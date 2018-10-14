As Sunday's contest between the Bears and Dolphins crept its way to halftime, the matchup seemed destined to be a snoozer before a high-scoring second half delivered an exciting ending.

Rookie kicker Jason Sanders connected on a 47-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to lift Miami (4-3) over the Bears (3-2) in a dramatic 31-28 victory. The matchup marked the sixth straight week at least one NFL contest has needed extra time.

The Dolphins looked as though they had the result cinched much earlier into the overtime period.

On their opening possession of the period, facing third-and-11, fill-in starting quarterback Brock Osweiler completed a tipped pass to Kenny Stills for a 35-yard gain, then veteran tailback Frank Gore muscled a 32-yard run that drove the Dolphins into the Bears' 10-yard line. Chicago's defense stopped Gore on first- and second-and-goal rushes, setting up third-and-goal from the one-yard line. But Kenyan Drake fumbled into the end zone on third-and-goal.

At the two-minute warning, the Bears set up kicker Cody Parker with a 53-yard attempt for the win, but he pushed the kick wide right. Given a second chance, Miami used six plays to drive 28 yards and set up Sanders's game-winner, which marked the first of his career.

Despite the high-tallied finish, it wasn't until the second half that either offense managed to do much.

Chicago's offense, which entered the game seventh in the league in scoring, rattled off two touchdowns less than five minutes into the third quarter. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky hit Trey Burton and Allen Robinson for scores on back-to-back drives. Running back Tarik Cohen, who compiled 119 total yards on the day (29 rushing, 90 receiving), scored on a 21-yard run, topping Chicago's 21-point quarter. Miami countered with two field goals, leaving the Bears with a 21-13 advantage entering the final frame.

Then Miami's offense roared to life.

Osweiler, who threw for a career-high 359 yards in addition to three touchdown, connected with receiver Albert Wilson, who knifed his way through Chicago's defense 43 yards for a touchdown. The Dolphins converted a two-point try to even the game at 21.

The Bears answered with a go-ahead score when Trubisky hit Anthony Miller for a 29-yard score, but Miami quickly responded on its ensuing drive. Wilson again connected with Osweiler before he turned upfield, weaved through the Bears defense, and found the end zone on a 75-yard play with three minutes left.

The Dolphins, who entered the contest 27th in the league in scoring (19.8 points per game), posted a season-high 31 points and improved to 4-0 in one-score games this season following the win.