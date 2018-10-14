Jadeveon Clowney wasn't going to let Chris Ivory get away.

Trailing 10-6 in the fourth quarter to the Texans, the Buffalo Bills handed the ball off to Ivory hoping he could break away for a big gain. He almost did, until Clowney came up behind him and lunged himself forward to make the tackle literally by a hair.

Jadeveon Clowney tackled Chris Ivory literally by a hair. pic.twitter.com/HwWszpe8pK — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 14, 2018

Clowney's dreadlock yank brought Ivory down for a loss of three yards.

The move, according to NFL rules, is legal, as any hair that flows out of the helmet is considered a part of a player's uniform.

The Texans (3–3) finished the game with a 20-13 win over the Bills (2–4). Clowney now has seven tackles for a loss on the year.