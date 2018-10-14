Melvin Gordon Continues to Torch Defenses With Three-Touchdown Effort vs. Browns

Gordon is now tied for the NFL lead in touchdowns with nine. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 14, 2018

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon had been quietly reliable through his first three seasons in the NFL, a quality cog in Los Angeles' aerial-heavy attack. He rushed for 997 yards in his second season in 2016, bumping the total to 1105 yards last year. Gordon racked up 12 total touchdowns in both 2016 and ’17, averaging 4.8 and 4.6 yards per touch. But Gordon is looking better than just reliable in 2018. 

The Wisconsin product dominated the Browns to the tune of 132 rushing yards and three touchdowns from scrimmage on Sunday, tying for the league lead in total touchdowns with nine.

NFL
24 Hours ... With Melvin Gordon on Game Day

Gordon is chewing up large gains on the ground this season, jumping to 4.6 yards per carry after three straight seasons under four. Always an adept pass catcher, Gordon's vision and burst as a runner has finally lept into the elite. 

Watch two of Gordon's Sunday scores below:

The former first-round draft pick now has 33 touchdowns since 2016, trailing only Rams’ Todd Gurley for the league lead.

After starting his career as a complimentary piece, Gordon has now emerged as one of the AFC's preeminent offensive threats. 

