NFL Week 6 Injury Report: Falcons' Ridley Injured vs. Bucs

Here is a list of players who were injured during Week 6 in the NFL.

By Kaelen Jones
October 14, 2018

Calvin Ridley, WR, Falcons - Ankle (Questionable)

The Falcons ruled Ridley questionable to return against the Bucs due to an ankle injury.

Amari Cooper, WR, Raiders - Concussion (Unknown)

Cooper was evaluated for a concussion following a massive hit to the head vs. the Seahawks during the second quarter.

Vontaze Burfict, LB, Bengals - Shoulder (Probable)

The Bengals ruled Burfict probable to return vs. the Steelers after he suffered a shoulder injury.

Jon Feliciano, OG, Raiders - Ribs (Questionable)

The Raiders ruled Feliciano questionable to return vs. the Sehawks due to a ribs injury.

Quincy Enuwa, WR, Jets - Ankle (Questionable)

The Jets ruled Enuwa questionable to return due to an ankle injury suffered vs. the Colts.

Jonathan Woodard, DE, Dolphins - Concussion (Unknow)

The Dolphins evaluated Woodard for a concussion during the second quarter vs. the Bears.

Nick Virgil, LB, Bengals - Knee (Out)

The Bengals ruled Virgil questionable to return vs. the Steelers. He was later downgraded to out.

Jack Crawford, DL, Falcons - Neck/Head (Questionable)

Crawford was ruled questionable to return vs. the Bucs due to a hand/neck injury suffered in the first quarter.

Rod Streater, WR, Browns - Stinger (Questionable)

The Browns ruled Streater questionable to return vs. the Chargers due to a stinger.

