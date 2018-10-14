How to Watch Panthers vs. Redskins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Panthers vs. Redskins on Sunday, Oct. 14.

By Emily Caron
October 14, 2018

The Washington Redskins host Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers for Week 6 of the NFL season. 

The Redskins (2-2) are coming off of a 43-19 loss to Drew Brees - the NFL's newly crowned passing yard leader - and the New Orleans Saints. The Saints tallied six touchdowns to the Redskins two as quarterback Alex Smith went 23-of-39 for 275 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception. Washington struggled to play the pass game against New Orleans' defense, finding the end zone both times on the ground.

The Panthers (3-1) enter Week 6 after a two-point win in Week 5 over the Giants. QB Cam Newton completed 21-of-35 for 237 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. A last minute 63-yard field goal by Carolina kicker Graham Gano sent the Panthers home with their second straight win.

Here's how to watch the game: 

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream:Watch the game live on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial

