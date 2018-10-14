Report: Cardinals Open to Trading All-Pro Cornerback Patrick Peterson

Peterson has reached the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons with the Cardinals. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 14, 2018

The Cardinals are "willing to move" three-time All-Pro Patrick Peterson per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, aiming to acquire draft picks as they rebuild their roster around rookie quarterback Josh Rosen. 

Arizona is looking to move additional defensive pieces per La Canfora, seeking a trade partner for safety Deone Bucannon and linebacker Haason Reddick, the Cardinals' 2017 first-round pick.

Peterson has reached the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons in the NFL. He has 22 interceptions since entering the league in 2011, adding 12 fumble recoveries. Arizona reached the playoffs in 2014 and 2015 with Peterson patrolling the back end of the Cardinals' defense. 

The LSU product has two years left on his contract after 2018. Peterson is owed $11 million in 2019 and $12 million in 2020. 

The Cardinals enter Sunday 1–4, tied for last in the NFC West with the 49ers. Arizona will look to earn its second win of the season on Sunday, traveling to Minnesota to face the Vikings. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.  

