Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was not a popular man in the Patriots end zone in Foxborough on Sunday night after he scored a game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter.

While the Patriots edged the Chiefs 43–40 after a wild fourth quarter, New England's fans responded to Hill's score by throwing beer at him and giving him the finger.

After the Patriots took a 40–33 lead with three minutes left in the game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes then easily tied the game in just 12 seconds, throwing to Hill for a 75-yard touchdown.

Hill ran to the wall behind the end zone, where fans ensuingly gave Hill an alcoholic shower.

Pats fans flipped off Tyreek Hill and poured beer on him after his TD... pic.twitter.com/8i8zWNZJnD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 15, 2018

Stephen Gostkowski later made the game-winning field goal for New England as time expired.

Hill finished with seven receptions for 142 yards and three touchdowns.