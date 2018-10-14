The Denver Broncos host the undefeated Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Oct. 14.

The Rams (5-0) beat Seattle by just two points last week in a 33-31 win. Quarterback Jared Goff finished the day with 321 passing yards for one touchdown and two interceptions. Los Angeles's star running back Todd Gurley hauled three more TD's into the end zone and a pair of field goals gave the Rams just the boost needed to defeat Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

Denver enters the weekend after a 34-16 loss to rookie QB Sam Darnold and the New York Jets. Broncos quarterback Case Keenum completed 35-of-51 for 377 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, connecting with wide receivers Demaryius Thomas and Courtland Sutton in the team's third consecutive loss this season. The Broncos (2-3) look to break their losing streak with a much-needed win at home in Week 6 against the Rams.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

