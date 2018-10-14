How to Watch Rams vs. Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Rams vs. Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 14.

By Emily Caron
October 14, 2018

The Denver Broncos host the undefeated Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Oct. 14. 

The Rams (5-0) beat Seattle by just two points last week in a 33-31 win. Quarterback Jared Goff finished the day with 321 passing yards for one touchdown and two interceptions. Los Angeles's star running back Todd Gurley hauled three more TD's into the end zone and a pair of field goals gave the Rams just the boost needed to defeat Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

Denver enters the weekend after a 34-16 loss to rookie QB Sam Darnold and the New York Jets. Broncos quarterback Case Keenum completed 35-of-51 for 377 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, connecting with wide receivers Demaryius Thomas and Courtland Sutton in the team's third consecutive loss this season. The Broncos (2-3) look to break their losing streak with a much-needed win at home in Week 6 against the Rams.

Here's how to watch the game: 

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)