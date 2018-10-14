Ravens offensive lineman Alex Lewis was hospitalized with a neck injury suffered in the fourth quarter vs. the Titans.
During the fourth quarter, Lewis went down with the injury, which halted play for several minutes. He was tended to on the field by doctors and a cart was brought out onto the field.
The Ravens announced that Lewis has full movement in all of his extremities and is undergoing further evaluation at a local hospital.