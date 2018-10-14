Ravens OG Alex Lewis Hospitalized After Suffering Neck Injury vs. Titans

Ravens offensive lineman Alex Lewis was hospitalized with a neck injury suffered in the fourth quarter vs. the Titans.

By Kaelen Jones
October 14, 2018

Ravens starting left guard Alex Lewis was hospitalized after exiting Sunday's game vs. the Titans with a neck injury, the team announced.

During the fourth quarter, Lewis went down with the injury, which halted play for several minutes. He was tended to on the field by doctors and a cart was brought out onto the field.

The Ravens announced that Lewis has full movement in all of his extremities and is undergoing further evaluation at a local hospital.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)