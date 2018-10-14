The Ravens had their way with the Titans in a 21-0 win Sunday afternoon, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Baltimore set a single-game franchise record against Tennessee by sacking quarterback Marcus Mariota 11 times.

With four minutes remaining, Mariota attempted to scoot up in the pocket and evade the Ravens' pass rush, but fourth-year edge defender Za'Darius Smith chased him down, then raised a fist in the air and posed as a few teammates swarmed him in celebration of Baltimore's 11th takedown.

It was a fitting exclamation point on what was an historic performance. The Ravens entered Sunday boasting one of the top defensive units in the league, allowing the third-fewest total yards per game, fourth-fewest pass yards allowed and fifth-fewest rushing yards allowed, while averaging the sixth-most sacks per game.

The Titans were shut out for the first time since Nov. 28, 2010. It marked the first time they had been shut out at Nissan Stadium, which has been their home field since 1999.

Mariota, who completed 10 passes Sunday, became the first quarterback to be sacked at least 11 times in a single game since Jets quarterback Greg McElroy against the Chargers in 2012.