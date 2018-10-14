The Titans will host the Ravens for Week 6 on Sunday, Oct. 14. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Ravens were edged out by the Browns 12–9 in overtime on Sunday. Cleveland kicker Greg Joseph made a low, line-drive kick that somehow went through the uprights with two seconds left in overtime. The Ravens are 3–2.

The Titans are coming off a 13–12 loss to the Bills. Buffalo won on a 46-yard field goal on a day that kickers struggled across the league. Kicker Stephen Hauschka made the game-winning boot as time expired. With the loss, Tennessee moved to 3–2 and sit atop the AFC South.

How to Watch

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS All Acess. Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.