How to Watch Ravens vs. Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch the Ravens vs. Titans on Sunday, Oct. 14.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 14, 2018

The Titans will host the Ravens for Week 6 on Sunday, Oct. 14. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. 

The Ravens were edged out by the Browns 12–9 in overtime on Sunday. Cleveland kicker Greg Joseph made a low, line-drive kick that somehow went through the uprights with two seconds left in overtime. The Ravens are 3–2.

The Titans are coming off a 13–12 loss to the Bills. Buffalo won on a 46-yard field goal on a day that kickers struggled across the league. Kicker Stephen Hauschka made the game-winning boot as time expired. With the loss, Tennessee moved to 3–2 and sit atop the AFC South.

How to Watch

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS All Acess. Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

