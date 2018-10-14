The Steelers game-winning touchdown over the Bengals caused controversy for those who believed it was the result of offensive pass interference.

But game officials said the play that resulted in a touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger to Antonio Brown was clean.

In a video released Sunday night, the NFL's Senior Vice President of Officiating, Al Riveron, agreed and explained that Steelers receiver Eli Rogers didn't commit offensive pass interference when blocking Bengals cornerback Tony McRae. Instead, McRae initiated contact with Rogers within a yard of the line of scrimmage, thus allowing Rogers to run into and through the contact. Brown cut behind the exchange and grabbed the pass to score a touchdown.

.@NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Al Riveron reviews the game-winning TD in #PITvsCIN: pic.twitter.com/03QmegQMiB — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) October 15, 2018

Here's the full video:

If a penalty were called, the ball would have been moved to the Cincinnati 41-yard line with 10 seconds left.

The Steelers (3–2–1) next face the Browns on Oct. 28, while the Bengals (4–2) take on the Chiefs next week.