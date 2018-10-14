The Bengals look to solidify their first place standing atop the AFC North when they host the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati (4–1) heads into the matchup after a come-from-behind victory over the Miami Dolphins last week. Andy Dalton threw an 18-yard touchdown to Joe Mixon initiate a comeback. The Bengals defense then returned two Ryan Tannehill interceptions into 27 straight points and rally for a 27–17 win.

The Steelers (2–2–1) are coming off of a 41–17 blowout win against the Falcons in which Ben Roethlisberger went 19 of 29 for 250 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. James Conner added to the team's total with 110 yards and two scores of his own.

The Steelers have won six-straight meetings against the Bengals and lead the all-time series 62–35.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 14

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

