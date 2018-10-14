Todd Gurley helped carry the Rams to a 23-20 win over the Broncos in Denver on Sunday, becoming the Rams' first 200-yard plus rusher since Marshall Faulk in 2001.

The Rams remain undefeated at 6–0.

Gurley finished with 28 carries for 208 yards. It was a new career-high rushing yard total for Gurley. He also had two receptions for 17 yards.

The 24-year-old finished the day with two touchdowns.

On his first touchdown, Gurley took it to the end zone on fourth-and-inches.

He has 101 carries for 415 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Last season, he had 13 touchdowns, while in 2016 Gurley recorded only six touchdowns.

Gurley was the 10th pick in the 2015 NFL draft.