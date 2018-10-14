It didn't take long for Sunday's contest between the Jets and the Colts to deliver some drama.

On the second play from scrimmage, Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck faked a play action to tailback Marlon Mack, then attempted to dump the ball off him. But Mack couldn't secure the pass, leading a tip-drill sequence that led to New York cornerback Morris Claiborne taking off the other way for a touchdown.

Morris Claiborne takes it off a silver platter 😯 pic.twitter.com/PneKWXohy4 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 14, 2018

It marked the sixth interception Luck has thrown this season. However, the veteran signal-caller recovered nicely on the following series, leading a five-play, 75-yard drive before htitting Marcus Johnson for a 34-yard touchdown to even the score in the first.