The Jets took an early lead thanks to a fortuitous pick-six against the Colts.
It didn't take long for Sunday's contest between the Jets and the Colts to deliver some drama.
On the second play from scrimmage, Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck faked a play action to tailback Marlon Mack, then attempted to dump the ball off him. But Mack couldn't secure the pass, leading a tip-drill sequence that led to New York cornerback Morris Claiborne taking off the other way for a touchdown.
It marked the sixth interception Luck has thrown this season. However, the veteran signal-caller recovered nicely on the following series, leading a five-play, 75-yard drive before htitting Marcus Johnson for a 34-yard touchdown to even the score in the first.