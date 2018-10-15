Week 6 of the NFL season concludes on Monday night when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers from Lambeau Field.

Both teams are coming off a loss. The 49ers are coming off a 28–18 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, while the Packers went on the road to Detroit and lost to the Lions.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still dealing with a gimpy knee, after being injured in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. Despite that, Rodgers is still completing 63% of his passes with 10 touchdown and only one interception.

The 49ers are going through their own issues with injuries. Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Jerick McKinnon are both done for the year with knee injuries.

San Francisco now turns to C.J. Beathard, who has lost both of his starts since replacing Garoppolo.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: The game can be streamed on WatchESPN.