The Broncos will travel west for their Week 7 matchup on Thursday night to face the Cardinals. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Denver will look to get its offense back on track during the short week. The Broncos have averaged just 20 points per game in 2018,which ranks 26th in the NFL. Quarterback Case Keenum has thrown for 1687 yards in his first year at Mile High, adding seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Arizona has struggled to move the ball in 2018, ranking No. 31 in the NFL in passing yards. Rookie Josh Rosen replaced Sam Bradford at quarterback in Week 3 and has tallied 626 yards passing and two touchdowns on the year. A win on Thursday would be the Cardinals' first home victory of the season.

Here's how you can watch Thursday's contest

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX, NFL Network

Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV.