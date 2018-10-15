Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders Says NFL Is 'Soft' After Taunting Penalty

Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders on taunting penalty: "I feel like the league is getting soft."

By Scooby Axson
October 15, 2018

Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders says the NFL is getting soft after being called for a penalty in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams had a 6–0 lead in the first quarter when Broncos quarterback Case Keenum found Sanders for a 44-yard score. After Sanders got up from a tackle, he pointed his finger at Rams cornerback Troy Hill's face.

Replay showed that Sanders was down at the 1-yard and the 15-yard penalty moved the ball to the 16-yard line. Had Sanders scored, the taunting penalty would have been enforced on the kickoff.

The Broncos failed to get in the end zone and settled for a field goal, eventually losing the game 23–20.

"To me, honestly, I feel like the league is getting soft,'' Sanders said, according to the Denver Post. "I'm having fun. I didn't do anything crazy to the guy besides say, 'I got you on that play,' pointing my finger at him. [The official] threw the flag, which is crazy because I feel like I've been in the league nine years and I've been pointing at guys, go back and look at my film, I've been pointing at guys all the time and saying, 'I got you on that play.'

Sanders had seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown against the Rams.

"When I look at the scoreboard, we lost by three points," Sanders said. "I feel like we could have easily punched that ball in, got four [more] points. I don't see the penalty in that. I'll learn from it. I'll keep chugging along." 

The Broncos dropped to 2–4 and next play the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

