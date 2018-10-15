Report: Devonta Freeman to Remain Sidelined Through Week 7 With Foot Injury

Freeman has appeared in just two games this season.

By Michael Shapiro
October 15, 2018

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is expected to miss the upcoming Monday Night Football contest against the Giants per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Freeman is currently nursing a foot injury. 

Freeman isn't the only impact Falcon expected to sit. Kicker Matt Bryant is unlikely to play due to a hamstring injury suffered in Atlanta's victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

The Falcons have been accustomed to playing without Freeman in 2018. The Florida State product has appeared in just two games this season and rushed for 68 yards on 14 attempts. Four-year veteran Tevin Coleman has picked up the slack in Freeman's absence, tallying 365 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns on the season. 

Freeman rushed for 865 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He crossed the 1000-yard mark both in 2015 and 2016, scoring 11 rushing touchdowns each year. 

Atlanta enters Week 7 at 2–4 on the year. The Falcons snapped a three-game losing streak on Sunday, defeating the Buccaneers 34-29 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

