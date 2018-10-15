The New England Patriots announced that they have identified the person who tossed beer onto Kansas City Cheifs wide receiver Tyreek Hill during the game on Sunday night, and that the fan has been banned from all future events at Gillette Stadium.

According to the statement, the fan's move "violated the fan code of conduct." The incident occurred in the fourth quarter of the Patriots' 43-40 win over the Chiefs. Hill, who finished the game with 142 yards receiving and three touchdowns, ran up to the first row behind the end zone after a game-tying 75-yard score. Hill was met by a pair of middle fingers and beer in his face.

"Gillette Stadium security has identified the fan who violated the fan code of conduct by tossing beer onto a player during the game last night," the Patriots said in the statement. "The matter has been turned over to local law enforcement and the fan will be sent a letter of disinvite to all future events at Gillette Stadium."

Hill brushed off the incident after the game, telling reporters coach Andy Reid "told me, 'Don't get emotional. Don't get mad about it because it comes with the territory.' I'm not mad at all."

The Patriots ultimately won the game on Stephen Gostkowski's 28-yard field goal as time expired, handing the Chiefs their first loss of the season.

Kansas City (5–1) will play the Bengals on Sunday Night Football this week. The Patriots (4–2) travel to Chicago for a matchup against the Bears on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.