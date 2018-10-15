Seahawks and Blazers owner Paul Allen died Monday from complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He was 65.

Allen purchased the Blazers in 1988, buying the Seahawks in 1999. Portland reached the playoffs 23 times with Allen as owner, making the NBA Finals twice. In the NFL, Allen's Seahawks reached the Super Bowl three times during his 21-year tenure, winning Super Bowl XLVIII.

Allen's death sparked reaction throughout the sports world, with condolences and memories coming from across the NFL and NBA. Check out some of the Twitter tributes to Allen below:

We miss you.

We thank you.

We love you. pic.twitter.com/rxkn1IjJ0R — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 15, 2018

Big dog rest easy as you go home @PaulGAllen prayers for your family🙏🏾 — Shawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) October 15, 2018

Thirty years as Blazers owner, 23 trips to the Western playoffs, two NBA Finals appearances (1990 and 1992) and a relentless advocate for Portland, the Pacific Northwest and small market NBA franchises. https://t.co/GSPkGIxuk0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 15, 2018

Deeply saddened by the passing of @PaulGAllen. I’ll miss him greatly. His gracious leadership and tremendous inspiration will never be forgotten.



The world is a better place because of Paul’s passion, commitment, and selflessness. His legacy will live on forever. — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) October 15, 2018

RIP Paul. You were a good man and will be missed. Rock and Roll Heaven just got a lot better https://t.co/bOSmF5Dcqi — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 15, 2018

So sad to hear about the passing of @Seahawks owner Paul Allen. In my 4 years in Sea he treated me, my teammates & the coaches w/great honor & respect. The Hawks treat their players as well or better than any organization because of him. My prayers go out to his family. — Trent Dilfer (@DilfersDimes) October 15, 2018

RIP Paul Allen. Gone way too soon. Thank you so much for your many contributions to society and to the sports world pic.twitter.com/7ITQuHpAMT — Duane Brown (@DuaneBrown76) October 15, 2018

Rest In Peace Paul Allen. Thank you for everything! You will be missed. My prayers go to the entire Allen family. — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) October 15, 2018

I will be always thankful for @PaulGAllen’s generosity and his kind heart. He was a genius, and genuine person, who cared about humanity all over the world and it was an honor to be able to learn from and be around such a great leader. https://t.co/wJPg5b2xnw — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) October 15, 2018

Remember Paul Allen at NFL owners meetings. Richest man in the room (by far), wearing jeans and an untucked flannel shirt, sitting back studying and observing. And when he spoke -- albeit rarely -- it was pure wisdom. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) October 15, 2018

Saddened and stunned by the passing of Paul Allen. A giant who was as humble and generous as they come, and so respected as a fellow NFL owner. Rest in peace, Paul. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) October 15, 2018

This has left me with profound sadness. Rest In Peace, Paul Allen. pic.twitter.com/jxaUSLQ3MQ — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 15, 2018

Allen co-founded Microsoft alongside Bill Gates in 1975. He is also the founder of the Allen Institute for Brain Science.