Sports World Reacts to Death of Seahawks, Blazers Owner Paul Allen

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Allen purchased the Blazers in 1988 and the Seahawks in 1996.

By Michael Shapiro
October 15, 2018

Seahawks and Blazers owner Paul Allen died Monday from complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He was 65.

Allen purchased the Blazers in 1988, buying the Seahawks in 1999. Portland reached the playoffs 23 times with Allen as owner, making the NBA Finals twice. In the NFL, Allen's Seahawks reached the Super Bowl three times during his 21-year tenure, winning Super Bowl XLVIII. 

Allen's death sparked reaction throughout the sports world, with condolences and memories coming from across the NFL and NBA. Check out some of the Twitter tributes to Allen below:

Allen co-founded Microsoft alongside Bill Gates in 1975. He is also the founder of the Allen Institute for Brain Science

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)