Early in the week, the fantasy football community is focused on the waiver wire. Of course, to pick up one player, you must drop another. This column covers the other side of that transaction. Get acquainted with our Week 7 droppables.

As always, remember that these are not players you must drop. Specific league parameters, such as starting lineup requirements, roster size and number of teams, will go a long way toward determining who should be dropped, and who should be kept. Droppables, then, can still be roster-worthy, but no longer deserve a guaranteed spot on a roster in most leagues.

Derrick Henry, RB, Titans

Right off the bat, you see why that disclaimer is necessary this week. Let’s be clear: Henry is exactly the sort of droppable who is not a must-drop. If you’re in a 14-team league or a 12-teamer with deeper than average rosters or starting lineups, chances are you’ll want to keep the disappointing Henry around. Still, there’s no skirting the fact that he has delivered near-zero value for his fantasy owners this season. Henry has 240 yards on 72 carries. He has yet to top 60 yards from scrimmage in a game or score a touchdown. He had plenty of volume in wins over the Texans and Jaguars in Weeks 2 and 3, and managed to turn 36 carries into just 113 yards. Henry has done nothing of consequence this season, and it’s hard to believe that will change at any point. If you need a roster spot and it seems that Henry is the only player you can drop, don’t be afraid to get rid of him.

Cameron Brate, TE, Buccaneers

So much for the Brate boomlet, huh? When O.J. Howard suffered a knee sprain back in Week 4, it seemed like the fantasy community would get at least a couple of usable weeks out of Brate. Instead, Howard didn’t miss a game, using the two weeks afforded by Tampa Bay’s Week 5 bye to get healthy. Brate did score a touchdown in Week 6, but it was his only target of the game. Howard, meanwhile, got four targets, catching all of them for 62 yards and a score of his own. The tight end position is terrible this season, and Tampa Bay’s offense is a great spot to invest, but Brate is more of a streamer than he is a roster fixture with a healthy Howard back in the mix.

Chris Hogan, WR, Patriots

Hogan had his best game of the season in Week 6, and it was still a letdown. In a game where the two teams combined for 83 points and 946 yards of offense, Hogan had four catches for 78 yards. Tom Brady did throw for just one score, but he racked up 340 yards and 9.71 yards per attempt, and Hogan still barely cracked double-digits in full PPR leagues. He got fewer targets than both Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon, a bad sign for his future fantasy value. Hogan is no better than the sixth option in this offense, trailing Rob Gronkowski, Edelman, Gordon, Sony Michel and James White.

Kenny Stills, WR, Dolphins

Stills simply has not lived up to expectations, and we’re going to cross the halfway point of the typical fantasy regular season this week. Stills has had 40 yards or fewer in four of six games this season, and has topped 65 yards just once. He has turned into a touchdown-dependent player, a bad trait for a receiver who lives and dies by the big play. Stills has 26 targets through six games, and is essentially a co-equal weapon in Miami’s offense to Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola. He’s not a must-drop, but he’s also an easy player to cut. For what it’s worth, I’d rather have Hogan than him, based on the strength of New England’s offense.

Keelan Cole, WR, Jaguars

The logic behind dropping Cole is similar to what we just discussed with Hogan and Stills. Is there some value here? Sure there is. Cole, Dede Westbrook and Donte Moncrief are the Nos. 1, 1a, and 1b receivers in Jacksonville. Still, Cole has not done enough to warrant a protected roster spot in fantasy leagues in any measurable way. He hasn’t been an explosive player, with just one 100-yard game and zero multi-touchdown games on the season. He hasn’t been consistent, topping 60 yards just twice. In these days of easy value in the passing game, a receiver needs to offer fantasy owners week-winning upside or bankable consistency to stay out of the drop conversation. Cole has not done that this year.

Notable Omissions

Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns

Mayfield didn’t take full advantage of a great matchup with the Chargers in Week 6, throwing for 238 yards, 5.17 YPA, one touchdown and two interceptions in the 38-14 loss. He was victimized by a few drops, though, and remains a strong play in Week 7 with an even better matchup against the Buccaneers.

Ronald Jones, RB, Buccaneers

Week 6 didn’t go as Jones truthers hoped it would. The wishful thinking followed a reasonable line of logic, emanating from Peyton Barber’s yearlong struggles. Jones was finally active for the first time all season in Week 4, and, with the Buccaneers coming off a Week 5 bye, it was plausible to think that Jones would be in for a larger role. Instead, he got all of one carry and totaled 19 yards on four touches. Barber, meanwhile, had his best game of the season, running for 82 yards on 13 carries, and catching four balls for 24 yards and a score. Give this one more week before totally cutting bait on Jones.

Nyheim Hines, RB, Colts

There’s no question that Marlon Mack is in control of the Colts’ backfield after running for 89 yards on 12 carries in his return from a hamstring injury in Week 6. Hines, however, should retain enough of a role in the passing-game to remain fantasy-relevant in full PPR leagues.