Bears Lineman Bobby Massie Claims He Lost 12 Pounds During Game in Miami

Bobby Massie claims he sweated out 12 whole pounds in the Florida heat. 

By Dan Gartland
October 16, 2018

Bears veteran Bobby Massie left it all out on the field on Sunday in Miami. “It” being approximately 12 pounds of sweat. 

It was hot at Hard Rock Stadium for the Bears-Dolphins game—89 degrees, but humidity and radiation off the playing surface made it feel closer to 100. Massie said Tuesday that it was so hot out there that he lost 12 whole pounds during the course of the game. 

Massie is a big guy, listed at 6'6", 317 pounds, so that works out to 3.8% of his body weight. For the average American man (5'9", 190 pounds) that would be like losing 7.2 pounds.

So if you’re trying to drop a couple pounds, forget the diet. Just go out in the South Florida sun and shove 280-pound pass-rushers all over the place for three hours. It sounds much more efficient. 

