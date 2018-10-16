Falcons Place RB Devonta Freeman on Injured Reserve

Freeman sustained foot and groin injuries in Week 5 vs. the Steelers.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 16, 2018

The Atlanta Falcons placed running back Devonta Freeman on injured reserve after sustaining foot and groin injuries in Week 5, the team announced Tuesday.

Freeman missed the Falcons' Weeks 2-4 matchups with a knee injury he suffered in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. After returning for the team's Week 5 game against the Steelers, Freeman missed practice last week with a foot injury.

"Following the game against Pittsburgh, where Devonta injured his foot, we thought he was just having general soreness in his groin area,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said in the team's statement. “As the week went on it continued so we decided to have him get some tests. It has been determined that he will need a procedure that will result in us placing him on injured reserve. We are hopeful he will be able to return this season, but we will have a better feel for that in the coming weeks.”

In his two games this year, Freeman tallied 68 yards on 14 attempts. With Freeman at the helm, the Falcons' rushing attack finished fifth in the league in 2016 and 13th in 2017. Freeman ran for 865 yards and seven touchdowns last season and has exceeded 1000 yards both in 2015 and 2016.

The Falcons' ground game is currently ranked 29th in the NFL with an average of 86 yards per game.

The team will turn to running back Tevin Coleman until Freeman's return. Coleman has 365 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns so far this season.

