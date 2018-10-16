Giants co-owner John Mara called out wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. at Tuesday's NFL owners meeting in New York.

"I think (Beckham) needs to do a little more playing and a little less talking," Mara said, according to NFL.com's Judy Battista.

Mara is the latest in the Giants organization to vent his frustration with Beckham's antics. Last week, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported that coach Pat Shurmur was "absolutely livid" after the Pro Bowl receiver had a sit-down interview with ESPN's Josina Anderson in which he questioned Eli Manning's ability to lead the offense and said that the Giants were being "out-schemed." Beckham apologized for his comments before the team's Oct. 7 game against the Panthers, which the Giants lost 33-31.

After the Giants fined Beckham an undisclosed amount later that week, however, Beckham rescinded his apology on an episode of his Facebook video series.

"Bro, I’m sorry that I’m not gonna apologize from my heart,” Beckham said. “I don’t feel like you deserve an apology for one, and I don’t feel like it’s necessary for me to apologize for how I feel.”

Mara said he never spoke to Beckham following his ESPN interview.

"I wish he would create the headlines by his play on the field as opposed to what he says and does off the field," Mara said.

The Giants are 1–5 and will play the Falcons on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.