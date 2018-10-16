Von Miller Responds to John Elway’s Criticism Before Cardinals Game: 'We Going to Kick Their A--'

John Elway said MOnday that he hopes to see a team "fighting for our lives" on Thursday against the Cardinals.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 16, 2018

Broncos linebacker Von Miller responded to president of football operations/general manager John Elway's comments about the team's recent disappointments by saying "We going to kick their a--” ahead of his team's game against the Cardinals on Thursday night. 

The Broncos lost 23–20 to the Rams on Sunday, which was Denver's fourth consecutive loss. Elway was asked about the team on Orange and Blue 760 on Monday.

"At some point in time we have to play better football ... we're still making the mistakes we shouldn't make to beat good football teams like the Rams,'' Elway said. " ...[It's] disappointing, that's for sure."

He then later added, "Hopefully we can ... take a mentality into that Thursday night game where we're fighting for our lives.''

Miller told reporters Tuesday, "I wouldn’t say it’s a must-win, but we gonna kick their a-- though. Make sure you put that up there. We’re gonna kick their a--. They’re gonna get our best this week."

The Broncos are 2–4 this season. Miller has 25 combined tackles and two forced fumbles this year. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)