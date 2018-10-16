Broncos linebacker Von Miller responded to president of football operations/general manager John Elway's comments about the team's recent disappointments by saying "We going to kick their a--” ahead of his team's game against the Cardinals on Thursday night.

The Broncos lost 23–20 to the Rams on Sunday, which was Denver's fourth consecutive loss. Elway was asked about the team on Orange and Blue 760 on Monday.

"At some point in time we have to play better football ... we're still making the mistakes we shouldn't make to beat good football teams like the Rams,'' Elway said. " ...[It's] disappointing, that's for sure."

He then later added, "Hopefully we can ... take a mentality into that Thursday night game where we're fighting for our lives.''

Miller told reporters Tuesday, "I wouldn’t say it’s a must-win, but we gonna kick their a-- though. Make sure you put that up there. We’re gonna kick their a--. They’re gonna get our best this week."

Von Miller on John Elway’s comments and on Thursday. “We going to kick their ass” pic.twitter.com/UVcQOuasif — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 16, 2018

The Broncos are 2–4 this season. Miller has 25 combined tackles and two forced fumbles this year.