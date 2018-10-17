The Arizona Cardinals (1-5) have managed to score more than 17 points only one time this season, and that helped them earn their first victory on the road against the San Francisco 49ers two weeks ago.

That 28-18 victory at San Francisco was followed by a 27-17 road loss to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, as rookie quarterback Josh Rosen continued his training on the fly without throwing a touchdown pass for the first time in his three starts. Will Rosen be able to bounce back versus the Denver Broncos (2-4) in this week's near-pick'em Thursday night matchup at home?

The Broncos are listed as 1.5-point road favorites on the NFL Week 7 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, but they are not much better than the Cardinals right now. Denver is coming off a 23-20 defeat at home to the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams, the team's fourth straight following a 2-0 start behind new quarterback Case Keenum.

The Broncos are the first team in NFL history to surrender 200-yard rushers in back-to-back weeks, and defensive end Von Miller has already publicly guaranteed a win. So bettors should expect a defensive battle where field goals might end up being the difference.

The best wager on the props betting board for this Thursday Night Football game is over two field goals scored between the teams at +140 (bet $100 to win $140). Last week in Minnesota, there were three field goals kicked before halftime while Denver saw that many kicked in the first quarter alone en route to five overall.

And if you want a bigger payout, you might want to consider taking over three field goals at +210 or over four at +350.

Another good bet is the first score of the game to be a field goal at +210 compared to a touchdown at +170. Both teams have solid defenses and quarterbacks who have had trouble finding the end zone, so a field goal makes a lot of sense to be the first score.

If you really believe this will be a low-scoring game, going under 3.5 total touchdowns is solid too at +275 while under 4.5 has a better chance to cash but lower odds at +183.