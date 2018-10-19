Report: Marshawn Lynch Out At Least One Month Due to Groin Injury

Lynch will reportedly miss at least one month of the season with a groin injury.

By Jenna West
October 19, 2018

Oakland Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch will reportedly miss at least one month of the season with a groin injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Lynch had an MRI this week and could possibly be placed on Injured Reserve, reports Rapoport.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden called Lynch's groin strain a "cause for concern."

Losing Lynch would be the latest blow to the struggling Raiders (1-5), who already have several players dealing with injuries. 

Last Sunday, Lynch recorded 45 yards on 13 carries and three catches on for 14 yards in Oakland's 27-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in London. 

In Lynch's absence, the Raiders would turn to backup RB Doug Martin.

