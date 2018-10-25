Last week, the Washington Redskins (4-2) won their second straight game at home by edging the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 as 1.5-point underdogs in an NFC East divisional matchup that also finished UNDER the closing total of 40.5 points.

Now the Redskins are back at it in another divisional game, only this time it will be on the road against the struggling New York Giants (1-6) on Sunday in a pick'em affair on the Week 8 NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Giants have lost four games in a row.

New York is still a dangerous team though despite its current skid, mainly because there is talent on offense, and NFC East games have been very hard to predict. But instead of taking a side in this matchup, consider going with the UNDER as the best totals bet of the week.

With a low number sitting between 42 and 43 points, you might think the OVER would be a good play. However, Washington has not given up more than 17 points in its four wins this season, and the UNDER is 8-2 in the team's last 10 overall.

In addition, the Giants have scored 20 points or less in five of their seven games, with the UNDER cashing four times. The clincher though is that the UNDER is 10-3 in the previous 13 meetings with the Redskins, averaging just over 39 points per game. With the way both of these teams are scoring points right now, the UNDER looks like a lock.

Another total that appears to be too high involves the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) again. Yes, the Chiefs have the NFL's highest-scoring offense, averaging 37.1 points per game. This week they host the Denver Broncos (3-4) on Sunday as 10-point home favorites in an AFC West matchup, with the total listed between 53 and 54 points.

The Broncos lost the first meeting 27-23 in Week 4 at home with the total going UNDER 53.5. While you might think the Chiefs score more at home, they have seen seven of their last eight played at Arrowhead Stadium end up UNDER the total. In fact, none of the past four meetings have seen more than 51 points scored, so take the UNDER here as well.