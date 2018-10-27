A mass shooting took place Saturday morning at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh after a gunman opened fire. Officials told the New York Times that at least four people were dead and at least 12 people had been shot.

The gunman is now in custody after surrendering to Pittsburgh police. He had barricaded himself in the building at first and has now been taken to the hospital.

Three police officers were shot, but none had life-threatening injuries, per the Times. It was also reported that the shooter made anti-Jewish comments during the incident, one law enforcement official told CNN.