Pittsburgh-area sports teams show support for their city after Saturday morning's synagogue shooting.
A mass shooting took place Saturday morning at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh after a gunman opened fire. Officials told the New York Times that at least four people were dead and at least 12 people had been shot.
The gunman is now in custody after surrendering to Pittsburgh police. He had barricaded himself in the building at first and has now been taken to the hospital.
Three police officers were shot, but none had life-threatening injuries, per the Times. It was also reported that the shooter made anti-Jewish comments during the incident, one law enforcement official told CNN.
All of the Pittsburgh-area professional sports teams tweeted their support for the victims, the synagogue and their city after the tragedy.
We are incredibly saddened to hear of this morning's tragedy at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. We send our thoughts and prayers to all those affected.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 27, 2018
We send our thoughts and prayers to those affected by this morning’s tragedy in Pittsburgh. We will continue to pray for everyone involved.— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 27, 2018
Our hearts break at the news of this morning's tragedy in the Squirrel Hill area of Pittsburgh. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by this horrible event.— Pirates (@Pirates) October 27, 2018
The University of Pittsburgh Panthers also stood in solidarity with the people of Pittsburgh.
The victims of today’s tragic events are in our thoughts and in our hearts. The people of Pittsburgh are standing together in love and support of our Squirrel Hill community.— Pitt Athletics (@Pitt_ATHLETICS) October 27, 2018
We play today’s game with the heaviest of hearts.#TreeOfLifeSynagogue pic.twitter.com/0NPss9FBsL— Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) October 27, 2018