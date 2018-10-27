Steelers, Pirates and Penguins Show Support in Wake of Pittsburgh Synagogue Tragedy

Jeff Swensen / Stringer

Pittsburgh-area sports teams show support for their city after Saturday morning's synagogue shooting.

By Emily Caron
October 27, 2018

A mass shooting took place Saturday morning at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh after a gunman opened fire. Officials told the New York Times that at least four people were dead and at least 12 people had been shot.

The gunman is now in custody after surrendering to Pittsburgh police. He had barricaded himself in the building at first and has now been taken to the hospital.

Three police officers were shot, but none had life-threatening injuries, per the Times. It was also reported that the shooter made anti-Jewish comments during the incident, one law enforcement official told CNN.

All of the Pittsburgh-area professional sports teams tweeted their support for the victims, the synagogue and their city after the tragedy.

The University of Pittsburgh Panthers also stood in solidarity with the people of Pittsburgh.

